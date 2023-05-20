Niharika NM walks the red carpet at Cannes, wears Oscar-worn designer Shantnu & Nikhil’s custom-made ensemble

Digital Content Creator Niharika NM attends the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row. Exclusively wears ensembles from Shantnu & Nikhil whose outfits were worn by celebrities at Oscars 2023. Mumbai, May 20, 2023: Through her congenial content, Niharika NM has been shining as one of the brightest stars in the social media space. The creator has worked with many A-list celebrities across the globe and is climbing the charts of popularity amongst the biggest fashion designers in India. She has been exclusively wearing designs from Oscar-worn designers Shantnu & Nikhil at the Cannes Film Festival. Niharika NM who is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row walked the red carpet last night wearing a custom-made outfit by the ace designers Shantnu & Nikhil. Styled by the fashion goddess Anaita Shroff Adajani, the creator wore a red tulle dress with about 12 feet long cape perfectly blending modernity with traditionalism, for the Zone of Interest screening.

For her entire Cannes journey this year, Niharika has exclusively collaborated with Shantnu & Nikhil and will be seen wearing six of their designs! Niharika NM is one of the few Indian content creators to walk the red carpet at the French Riviera with celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chillar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma among others. Commenting on her first red carpet and exclusively collaborating with Shantnu & Nikhil, Niharika NM said, "I'm truly honoured and grateful to be able to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row. Being able to walk the red carpet wearing a custom Shantnu & Nikhil piece made just for me and being styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania who I look up to and trust with all my heart is nothing short of a dream. This moment was surreal and will forever be etched in my heart. I'm also forever grateful to my loveliest audience that have my back no matter what I do." Speaking on the collaboration, Shantanu & Nikhil said, "As couturiers, it has been an absolute pleasure for us to create this sculpted contemporary silhouette for Niharika NM. With every stitch and drape, we take immense pride in showcasing the artistry and vision that lies at the core of Indian fashion. Niharika NM's presence at Cannes symbolizes the indomitable spirit of our brand and the rich heritage that has put India on the global fashion map." 2023 has been a success story for Niharika NM in terms of fashion as she effortlessly integrated her journey as an entertainment creator with the vogue industry. She started it by opening the show and walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and also attended exclusive studio launches as well as fashion shows for some of the most esteemed fashion maestros of India.

About Niharika NM: Through her hard work and dedication, Niharika NM has paved the way to the hearts of over 3.2 million people and has achieved numerous accolades and opportunities in the industry. From being awarded at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 to making it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2022, Niharika has been proving the power of content creators with her vigorous efforts. She has also served as a global ambassador for the ''Creators for Change'' program twice in a row for YouTube and has been featured as a case study at Chapman University in California. Her notable work in the digital industry has made Niharika collaborate with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry across the globe, including Natalie Portman, Rocking Star Yash, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vijay Devarakonda, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Niharika made her television debut on the popular Indian talk show ''Koffee With Karan'' becoming one of the first content creators to be on the show along with several others. Niharika holds the distinction of being the sole Indian creator to have collaborated with the iconic musician John Legend on a limited-edition clothing line that was inspired by his unique style and music.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)