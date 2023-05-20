Left Menu

Family members of deceased Indian climber Suzanne arrive in Nepal to receive her body: Official

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:47 IST
The relatives of Indian climber Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, who died after facing difficulties during the acclimatisation exercises at the Mt Everest base camp, have arrived in Nepal to receive her body, an official statement said on Saturday.

Suzanne, 59, who was aiming to set a new world record of becoming Asia's first woman with a pacemaker to scale Mt Everest, died on Thursday after falling sick at the base camp of the world's highest peak in Nepal.

Suzanne, who had climbed up to 5,800 metres, a little above the Mt Everest base camp, was forcibly airlifted on Wednesday evening to Lukla town and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, she died on Thursday.

Following her death, the relatives of Suzanne that included her younger sister Stella S Jesus and a male family member reached Kathmandu to receive the body of the deceased.

''The relatives of Suzanne Leopolding Jesus arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday evening to receive the body of the deceased climber. Her younger sister Stella S. Jesus reached Kathmandu Thursday evening along with a male relative for receiving the body," said Dendi Sherpa, chairman of Glacier Himalayan Trek, the organisation that conducted the expedition.

Sherpa, quoting doctors said, the body of Suzanne would be handed over to her kin after the completion of the post-mortem.

''The family members are planning to fly with Suzanne's body to Mumbai on Sunday itself,'' he said.

A total of nine climbers have died in their bid to climb Mt Everest this season, with the latest being a Malaysian mountaineer.

