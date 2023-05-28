'Biwi No.1' completes 24 years, Sushmita Sen gets nostalgic

It's a nostalgic day for actor Sushmita Sen as her film 'Biwi No.1' turned 24 on Sunday. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Sushmita reshared the stories from her fans on Instagram remembering the film. She captioned the story with heart emojis.

The video showcased the Sushmita receiving awards for ''Biwi No.1'. This comedy-drama was by David Dhawan and stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles. It also features Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan in supporting roles.

The movie revolves around the life of Prem as Salman Khan, a successful businessman who is married to Pooja as Karisma Kapoor. Prem's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Rupali as Sushmita Sen, a glamorous model, and they begin an affair. Unbeknownst to Prem, Pooja is aware of his infidelity and decides to teach him a lesson by pretending to be an ideal wife while planning her own revenge. The plot unfolds with humorous and chaotic situations as Pooja disguises herself as a modern woman named 'Jhanvi' and becomes a nanny in Rupali's house.

'Biwi No. 1' received a positive response from the audience and was the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 1999. The film's soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik, became immensely popular, featuring hit songs like 'Chunari Chunari' and 'Mujhe Maaf Karna'. Recently on 21st May Sushmita went for lunch with her daughters Renee and Alisah as she had created history by bringing home the Miss Universe crown on this day, 29 years ago. The actress celebrated the occasion by cutting a chocolate cake

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in 'Aarya' season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)