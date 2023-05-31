Manisha Koirala leaves for home after a hectic late-night shoot

Actor Manisha Koirala, who is currently shooting for her next project, shared a video after a hectic night shoot schedule, on Wednesday. Manisha while heading back home after the pack of her upcoming project's shoot took to her Instagram story and dropped a clip. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'Returning home early morning...#filming #nightshift."

The famed actor made the video while sitting in the rear seat of the car while travelling back home at 5:30 a.m. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha was seen in Netflix's original film titled Maska, directed by Neeraj Udhwani.

Manisha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' with Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. 'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India in Lahore.

Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. Earlier, the director, along with, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos unveiled the first glimpse of his first global drama series, 'Heeramandi'. The cast of the series dressed in similar coloured outfits and heavy jewellery. In another teaser, the women are dressed in all-black outfits. (ANI)

