Left Menu

Zico-produced boy group BOYNEXTDOOR makes grand entrance into K-pop with album release

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:23 IST
Zico-produced boy group BOYNEXTDOOR makes grand entrance into K-pop with album release
Image Credit: BOYNEXTDOOR / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The K-pop industry is buzzing with anticipation as the highly-anticipated boy group, BOYNEXTDOOR, produced by renowned artist Zico, makes its grand entrance onto the scene. The group, the latest addition to the prestigious HYBE artist lineup, aims to captivate audiences with its unique sound and relatable music.

The excitement surrounding BOYNEXTDOOR reached its peak during the media showcase for their debut single, "WHO!", which took place at 2 PM on the 30th KST. The six-member group, consisting of Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, introduced their entire triple-title track album during the event, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

BOYNEXTDOOR, true to its name, seeks to establish a connection with listeners through its honest music, which depicts everyday stories in a down-to-earth and comforting manner. Leehan, one of the group members, emphasized the significance of their name, stating, "The name 'BOYNEXTDOOR' perfectly expresses who we are. Our appeal lies in our natural, comfortable, friend-like charm."

Zico played a pivotal role in shaping BOYNEXTDOOR's identity, serving as the general director and main producer for the group. Taesan expressed gratitude towards Zico for his guidance, saying, "Zico constantly emphasized our individuality and guided us on how each member's unique character could blend into the group." The members admired Zico's dedication and tireless support, with Woonhak adding, "Working and recording together, we've learned a lot from observing Zico's approach to music. His attitude has been a great motivation for us to strive harder."

The members of BOYNEXTDOOR have left their artistic mark on their debut album by actively participating in songwriting and establishing the group's musical identity. Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak contributed to the songwriting and lyrics of "But I Like You," and they also penned the lyrics of "Serenade." Woonhak expressed his hopes for their music, stating, "While creating music, I've always hoped that listeners would resonate with it. That thought played a significant role in the album-making process."

Despite the pressure of being the youngest act under HYBE, BOYNEXTDOOR remains grateful for the attention they have received. Leehan expressed their appreciation, saying, "We are truly grateful for the immense attention. We look forward to hearing things like 'HYBE's youngest' or 'KOZ is different.'"

BOYNEXTDOOR's highly anticipated debut album is set to be released at 6 PM KST today. With their unique musical style, individuality, and heartfelt dedication, BOYNEXTDOOR aims to make a lasting impression in the K-pop industry and win the hearts of fans around the world.

Also Read: Siren: Survive The Island hits the small screen! Know the reality show in detail

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023