Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 release date and exciting developments after the break

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 is an exciting manga that many people in Japan are eagerly waiting for. It was supposed to be released on Monday, June 12, 2023, but the author, Gege Akutami, decided to take a break and release it in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. In the previous chapter, there was a battle between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna, and fans are curious about what will happen next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 will continue the battle and might reveal Sukuna's special abilities. It will also provide more information about Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu's plans to save Megumi Fushiguro. Fans can expect to see some new and unexpected moves from both Gojo and Sukuna in this chapter.

As said above, the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 will release on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, please note that the specific release time may vary depending on different regions around the world. To help you plan accordingly, here are the expected release timings for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 in various time zones:

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, June 11, 2023)

Once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 is released, fans can expect the translated version to become available a few hours later. To access the new chapter, fans can visit the official websites of Manga Plus and Viz Media. Additionally, the chapter will be accessible through the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. This allows fans to enjoy the latest chapter conveniently on their preferred devices.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224, Sukuna compared Gojo to a lively fish on a cutting board, warning him that he would remove his defenses. Gojo questioned Sukuna's expression and mentioned his special training. Confidently, Gojo claimed he could easily defeat Megumi, who resembled Toji and suggested considering Megumi's fate after defeating Sukuna.

The battle erupted between Gojo and Sukuna, filled with intense hand-to-hand combat. Gojo skillfully evaded Sukuna's punch, destroying as they crashed through walls and pillars. With each step, Gojo's power cracked the ground and shattered the bridge beneath Sukuna. Sukuna retaliated by unleashing a powerful attack, cutting off a building behind Gojo. They continued fighting amidst a crumbling structure. Gojo skillfully evaded Sukuna's punches using his infinity technique. As their clash intensified, the building collapsed on top of them.

Within the crumbling building, they positioned a door between them, preparing to break through it with powerful punches. As the chapter concluded, Gojo and Sukuna emerged from the dissipating smoke, sharing smiles. Gojo jokingly blamed Sukuna for the destruction, and Sukuna responded skeptically. Suddenly, Gojo noticed Mei, who had been broadcasting their battle on TV.

We will provide more spoilers of JJK Chapter 225 as soon as they are out. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga!