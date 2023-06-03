Book on Sidhu Moosewala's death, its investigation to release on Monday

A new book gives a detailed account of the death and the subsequent investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

''Who Killed Moosewala?'', scheduled to release on Monday, is written by journlaist-author Jupinderjit Singh. Published by Westland Books, it looks at the events of May 29, 2022, the day the Punjabi hip-hop star was shot by six armed assailants while driving to his aunt's house in a village in Punjab. ''While reporting on it (Mossewala's death) I felt that news stories were not going to be enough and I decided to write this book... The weight of responsibility to stick to the facts pressed upon my soul, especially because the investigation is still ongoing. The toll on me is immeasurable, yet through it all, I persisted, driven by a desire to shed light on the murder that reminds us all of the fragility of life,'' said the author in a statement.

An icon for many, Moosewala had also been a controversial figure. There were allegations that he promoted gun culture and violence, and rumours that he had ties with certain gangs.

With his sudden and violent death, the questions about his life became louder -- as also those around his death. 'Who had killed Moosewala?' was what everyone wanted to know.

In the gripping and fast-paced book, the author closely follows the investigation into Moosewala’s death and also offers us glimpses into the man he was behind the mask of celebrity.

Besides the story of the slain singer and those behind his murder, this book is also a rumination on the growing unrest in Punjab.

''Singh's understanding of the case is strong and comprehensive. In this riveting book, backed by meticulous research, Jupinderjit offers up a fascinating portrait of the singer and the Punjab he inhabited,'' said Sanghamitra Biswas, executive editor at Westland Books.

