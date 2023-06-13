YG Entertainment breaks silence on rumors of Jennie Kim's offer in Marvel project

YG Entertainment, the agency representing BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, has finally addressed the ongoing rumors regarding her potential involvement in a Marvel project. Speculation has been rife about Jennie making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after taking a break from acting in the HBO Original series, The Idol. While this notion may seem plausible, her agency has categorically dismissed these speculations.

This has been an eventful year for Jennie, with her notable appearances at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. The talented artist recently made her Hollywood debut in the globally acclaimed series The Idol, alongside renowned actors Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. However, the latest buzz surrounding her possible entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has generated substantial attention on social media. Nevertheless, it seems that these persistent rumors hold no truth.

According to reports, the sensational singer caught the attention of Marvel executives with a proposal for a project called Team Agents of Atlas, which revolves around an Asian superhero squad. The rumors suggested that Jennie had been chosen to portray Luna Snow, also known as Seol Hee, a bilingual supergirl and K-pop performer with the remarkable ability to manipulate ice.

Despite the mounting speculation, YG Entertainment, the management company for BLACKPINK, has refuted these persistent rumors. A spokesperson from the company confirmed that Jennie's purported association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a fabricated rumor propagated by foreign media. The spokesperson emphatically stated, "Jennie has never received an offer to appear in the Marvel series 'Team Agents of Atlas.'"

YG Entertainment officially addressed the rumors surrounding Jennie's potential Marvel project. The agency clarified, "It is not true that Jennie received an offer to star in a Marvel project." Several earlier reports had claimed that Jennie had been approached to join Marvel's Asian superhero team, specifically the Team Agents of Atlas. Allegedly, she would have portrayed the character Seol Hee, also known as Luna Snow, who initially appeared in the 2020 video game Marvel Super War, voiced by girl group f(x)'s Luna.

Interestingly, it was actor Park Seo Joon who recently made history as the first Korean actor to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring in the upcoming film The Marvels.

In these rumors, Jennie recently showcased her acting skills in The Idol. While her role garnered mixed reviews from fans and viewers, she portrayed Dyanne, a backup dancer and friend of the series' protagonist, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Some were left surprised by Jennie's daring side in the series, while others questioned her age due to her natural beauty.

Currently, Jennie is occupied with the BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour. However, during a recent performance in Melbourne, she left fans concerned when she had to leave the concert prematurely due to health issues. YG Entertainment later issued an apology on Jennie's behalf.

"During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th, Jennie couldn't continue performing until the end due to her poor health condition. We sincerely apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and attended the event, and we ask for your understanding. Although Jennie expressed her willingness to complete the performance, she immediately followed the medical staff's recommendation to ensure sufficient rest and stability. She is remorseful for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and is determined to recover quickly. We will provide our utmost support to ensure Jennie's swift recovery. Once again, we sincerely ask for your understanding."

Despite the disappointment regarding the Marvel rumors and her health setback, fans around the world continue to eagerly support and anticipate Jennie's future endeavors, both in the music industry and potentially future acting projects. As a member of the hugely popular BLACKPINK, Jennie's talents and versatility continue to captivate audiences, and her fans eagerly await her next artistic ventures, whether in the realm of music or on the silver screen.

