'Wicked Part 2' release date changed, check out

'Wicked Part 2' has got an earlier holiday release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked Part Two is moving up its release date in theatres from December 25, 2025 to November 26, 2025.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The star-studded cast also includes Michelle Yeoh -- who made history earlier this year when winning the Oscar for best actress -- Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.

The Wicked movies, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, is adapted for the screen by the stage production's book writer Winnie Holzman and by Academy Award winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions. "Wicked is such a proud part of our legacy," Universal film boss Donna Langley told theater owners at CinemaCon in late April, noting the musical has just become the fourth-longest-running in Broadway history. "They are creating an entire world I know will dazzle your screens." Footage of the film was one highlights of the annual convention of exhibitors.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba, a defiant social outcast who has yet to discover her true power, and Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)