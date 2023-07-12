Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet is a 'magician and chocolate maker' in 'Wonka' trailer

You see, Im some kind of a magician, an inventor, and chocolate maker, is how Chalamets Wonka is introduced in the trailer.When he faces opposition from The Chocolate Cartel, the eccentric Wonka makes the most solemn vow, a pinkie promise, that things will get better.According to the trailer, the words of his mother, played by Sally Hawkins, drive him to overcome the odds.Every good thing in the world started with a dream.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:03 IST
Timothee Chalamet is a 'magician and chocolate maker' in 'Wonka' trailer
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet gears up to battle it out with the mighty 'Chocolate Cartel' in the first trailer of ''Wonka'', a film that follows his titular ''magician and chocolate maker'' based on the famous Roald Dahl character.

The 2.27 minute-long trailer, launched by Warner Bros on Tuesday, follows the story of ''how Willy became Wonka'' before opening the world's most famous chocolate factory as per Dahl's 1964 novel ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory''.

''I've spent the past seven years, travelling the world, perfecting my craft. You see, I'm some kind of a magician, an inventor, and chocolate maker,'' is how Chalamet's Wonka is introduced in the trailer.

When he faces opposition from The Chocolate Cartel, the eccentric Wonka makes ''the most solemn vow'', a pinkie promise, that things will get better.

According to the trailer, the words of his mother, played by Sally Hawkins, drive him to overcome the odds.

''Every good thing in the world started with a dream. So, you hold on to yours,'' she had once told him.

An inspired Wonka then dedicates his efforts around inventing chocolate to his mother, saying ''Here we go, Mama.'' ''Wonka'' is directed by Paul King, known for ''Paddington'' films. Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman round out the cast of the movie along with Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, who reportedly goes on to become a worker at Wonka's chocolate factory. It is set for a December 15 release.

Dahl's book was previously adapted for the big screen in 1971 and in 2005, with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp playing Wonka in ''Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'' and ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'', respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023