Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph team up for fifth time

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:44 IST
Veteran actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph all set to collaborate for an upcoming movie, the makers said on Thursday.

The project is backed by the Malayalam superstar production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

In a post on Twitter, the studio said the untitled movie will start production in August. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Mohanlal and Joseph previously worked together for two critically-acclaimed ''Drishyam'' movies as well as the 2022 film ''12th Man''.

Their fourth project is ''Ram'', an action thriller movie which is currently under production.

Mohanlal's upcoming project include his directorial debut ''Barroz'', Lijo Jose Pellissery's ''Malaikottai Vaaliban'', Rajinikanth-led ''Jailer'' and multilingual movie ''Vrushabha''.

