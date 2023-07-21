Left Menu

Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crosses 3-lakh mark in 21 days

Over 3 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas in the first 21 days of the yatra, higher than the corresponding period last year, officials said on Friday.They, however, did not share the figure for the corresponding period last year.The officials said 13,797 pilgrims visited the shrine for a darshan of the naturally formed ice Shivlingam on Friday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:11 IST
Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crosses 3-lakh mark in 21 days
Over 3 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas in the first 21 days of the yatra, higher than the corresponding period last year, officials said on Friday.

They, however, did not share the figure for the corresponding period last year.

The officials said 13,797 pilgrims visited the shrine for a 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice Shivlingam on Friday. With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the shrine so far this year has climbed to 3,07,354.

Last year, more than 3.65 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine, according to official data.

Several foreign nationals were among the pilgrims who undertook the yatra this year. Two US citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and a group of 30 Malaysians are among those who have visited the cave shrine so far.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan also undertook the yatra this year.

Thirty-four people, including security personnel, have died during the yatra so far this year, the officials said.

The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will conclude on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

