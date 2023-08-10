One Piece 1090 spoilers reveal Marine HQ Vice Admirals' arrival on Egghead Island to confront Straw Hats

Fans of the One Piece series are eagerly awaiting Chapter 1090, even though its release has been delayed by a week due to a break in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This popular Japanese manga, created by Eiichiro Oda, is taking us back to Egghead Island, where the next adventure with the Straw Hats is about to unfold.

In the previous chapter, the Straw Hats and their allies joined forces, hinting at exciting developments in One Piece 1090. This upcoming chapter is likely to focus on how the crew plans their next moves. While things might not go exactly as planned, especially with the unpredictable Luffy and other variables, we can expect the crew to come up with a solid plan.

One Piece Chapter 1090 might also include a quick flashback to remind readers of the events leading to the Straw Hats' reunion. However, don't expect too many details. If Eiichiro Oda wanted to provide more insight into those events, he would have likely done so in the previous chapter.

Additionally, we'll see how the Marines respond to the situation. Characters like Kizaru are already discussing ways to capture the Straw Hats and prevent them from leaving Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1090 will introduce the Marine HQ Vice Admirals, who have gathered on Egghead Island to deal with the Straw Hats. We'll learn about the different groups led by each Vice Admiral and their objectives. This might give us a glimpse of the potential clashes that lie ahead.

As for the ending of One Piece 1090, it's uncertain whether the focus will be on the Straw Hats or the Marines as they start carrying out their plans. Either way, this will set the stage for what's to come in the following chapter. Plus the cover page of One Piece Chapter 1090 will show “Captain Kuro is reading a book with some cats.”

#ONEPIECE1090🚨ADDITIONAL SPOILERS:▪︎ The very powerful person Luffy notices that has come to Egghead Island is Admiral Kizaru.▪︎ Cover Page : Captain Kuro is reading a book with some cats.🏴‍☠️ From Leaker Redon — ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) August 10, 2023

