Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

Actor Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today and she celebrated her special day with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 16:44 IST
Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today and she celebrated her special day with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram story, Sara re-shared the small clips of her birthday celebration shared by her few friends.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen cutting the cake with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim. In the next one, she seems to be getting scared by the sparkling candles on the cake but it didn't affect her excitement, which clearly can be seen on her face.

Sharing the video, her friend wrote, "Yeh ladki kisi se bhi nahi darti... except her own birthday cake." Sara's pictures are all about love, from cake cutting to fun candid moments.

Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'. She reunited with Ranveer Singh after 'Simmba' and surprised everyone with her cameo in the electrifying intro song 'Heartthrob' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. 'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

