69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt to Pankaj Tripathi, see the full list of winners

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali several others won the prestigious awards for their projects.

Take a look at the complete list of winners: Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur

Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari Bes Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge

Best Biographical Film: 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi, 2. Beyond Blast Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’

Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): 1. Mithu Di, 2. Three Two One

Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan Best Exploration Film: Ayushman

Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat

Best Animation Film: Kandittundu Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse

Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right

Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succelent Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu

Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor (ANI)

