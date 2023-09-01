Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 updates: Details on Gojo's combat with Sukuna

Fans of the Japanese manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, are eagerly awaiting what's in store for Chapter 234. As per the previous chapter, we saw Gojo battling fiercely against Sukuna, having to bring out his ultimate move against Mahoraga - the Unlimited Hollow. A move that came as a surprise for many readers as it wasn’t introduced until Chapter 233.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 brings more suspense. With a title like “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 12”, one can only expect an electrifying continuation. The newest information and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 spoilers suggest intense developments.

The chapter starts with a significant focus on Yuta. Even though he's bursting to join the fight, Kashimo and Hakari persuade him to hold off, emphasizing his importance as the next contender. Yet, Yuta, considering that Sukuna can't fully use his Domain Expansion, believes he can employ Rika to Gojo's advantage. Yuji backs up this strategy.

During these discussions, Maki reiterates Kashimo's pivotal role in their backup strategy, but Yuta is adamant. He feels the best course of action is to jump in now, especially when Gojo is still operating at peak performance and Sukuna is slightly handicapped. Hakari, however, cautions against underestimating Sukuna, suspecting he has another trick ready.

Returning to the action in JJK Chapter 234, Gojo, ever the skilled sorcerer, skillfully dodges the Shikigamis. His counter-attack on Agito using the Black Flash seems promising, but Agito's rapid healing proves a challenge. Here, we uncover that Nue, part of Agito, has integrated powers from Orochi, Madoka, and a mysterious entity called “Koshou (Mourn Tiger)”. This new revelation hints at Megumi's last shadow. Given Agito's healing prowess, Gojo believes he needs to target him before he can assist Sukuna.

Sukuna, however, has other ideas. He's keen on ensuring Gojo doesn’t deploy Hollow: Purple. Flashbacks remind us of the devastating power of a 120% Purple attack. In Sukuna's wounded state, even a 100% Hollow might be lethal. This desperation leads Mahoraga to make a drastic move, severing Gojo’s right arm at the elbow. With Gojo's low natural healing ability, this might pose a long-term threat. Even with this setback, Gojo stands resilient, attacking Agito and declaring its unworthiness.

With only 41 seconds left after this confrontation, the narration hints at a cataclysmic outcome with Gojo’s Hollow: Purple threatening to annihilate Shinjuku.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 summary given, readers can expect continuous action next week, with the editor's note emphasizing the culmination of this battle. There are still some mysteries surrounding the Mourn Tiger (Kosou) and the Ten Shadows Technique. Questions are also swirling around Madoka's fate.

Jujutsu Kaesen Chapter 234 will be officially released on September 3, 2023, in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 40. More updates on this captivating Japanese manga series are sure to come. Stay connected for the latest!

