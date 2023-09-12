'Kaala' actor Elisha Mayor talks about playing wild spirited, fearless character in upcoming series

'Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy' actor Elisha Mayor, who will be seen playing the role of Aaloka in the upcoming investigative crime thriller series, 'Kaala', opened up about her role and its significance in the storyline of the show. She said, "In a show that digs into the dark world of crime and black money, Aaloka's innocence brings an emotional aspect to the fast-paced thriller. She is still coming of age and life hasn't happened to her yet, but her wild spirit and fearlessness to go after what she thinks is right in any situation is inspiring. Even when her world crumbles, her spirit pushes her to seek answers and fight back."

Elisha further spoke about her working experience with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar and the entire cast, "It can be disarming for a newcomer to be surrounded by a team of actors that they admire and respect but being authentic and honest - both as Aaloka on camera and Elisha off camera - made this an enjoyable and memorable experience for me that I am extremely grateful for," she added. Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, and Hiten Tejwani will be seen headlining the show. 'Kaala' is all set to start streaming on September 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)