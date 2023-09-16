Left Menu

Actor Imran Khan has been sharing anecdotes from his movies on social media. On Saturday, he opened up about his experience working in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara', which was released in 2013.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:10 IST
"His forearms are as thick as my calves": Imran Khan on working with Khiladi Kumar in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'
Actors Imran Khan and Akshay Kumar (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the film, Imran shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

As he took a stroll down memory lane, he shared how Akshay's fitness left him awestruck. "The film was not very well received upon release, and I shouldered most of the responsibility... but that never tarnished the affection I felt for my team mates. @akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I've met in real life... this dude's forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously," Imran said.

He also heaped praises on Sonakshi, saying she is "fearless". "And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance," Imran added.

He also shared an interesting revelation. In the post, he shared that he shot some portions for the film in hair extensions and glued-on mustache. "I was excited about the retro vibe of the film, and I took a lot of styling cues from Anil Kapoor (Mashaal) and Jackie Shroff (Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri) in their 80's glory. I grew out my sideburns and mustache in an attempt to be authentic... but it was not to be. While I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month, the schedules stretched till August of that year, and we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release! This meant that after filming about 30% of my scenes, I had to shave and get a haircut so I could start GTPM, and complete the rest of OUATIM with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on moustache. It's easy to catch, now that you're looking for it," he said.

The film is the sequel to the superhit 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' which had starred Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

