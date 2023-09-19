Hiten Tejwani on reuniting with wife Gauri Pradhan for new TV show: It's just comfortable

''Kaala'' actor Hiten Tejwani, who is set to re-team with actor-wife Gauri Pradhan for an upcoming TV show, says their real-life equation makes it easy to give 100 per cent to their on-screen roles.

The couple has previously worked in popular shows such as ''Kutumb'', ''Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'', and ''Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat''. They also participated in the dance reality TV show ''Nach Baliye 2'' in 2006.

Hiten said the new show is expected to air as early as next month.

''Something is coming up now. Maybe it will be telecast next month. It is in the TV space. It has been shot in a way how we shoot for web series. It is an experiment for us as well as the production team and channel,'' the 49-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

With Gauri there is a level of comfort and understanding, he added.

''It's comfortable. It's my job and I give my 100 per cent to my character. With Gauri, there is definitely comfort. You don't have to do anything extra or mechanical. It's just natural. That helps. We know each other so well. I know what she'll do or how she'll react as a character. It becomes easy to work,'' Hiten said.

The actor currently stars in Disney+ Hotstar series ''Kaala'', directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The show is described as an ''edge-of-the-seat crime thriller'' which follows the story of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer (played by Avinash Tiwary) and a game of power.

In the series, Hiten plays a character called Bismil. The actor revealed he had initially auditioned to play another part in ''Kaala'', but Nambiar wanted him to break his positive image through Bismil.

''I auditioned for that character and I was selected. Bejoy liked what I did for that character as well... But he said 'You should do this'. He wanted me to break that 'good boy' image. It was all his vision.He called me and said 'I think you should do this. This role has a beautiful arc, I think you'll do justice to this one.' I said 'Fair enough, I'll do it,'' he added.

The actor has been in the industry for over two decades and continues to audition for roles, a practice he believes is important for longevity.

''Whoever is thinking that it is easier for us because we are already known or have been there in the industry, we also have to audition for it. Auditioning is a good process. As an actor also, I get to know what I can do and what I can bring to the character. You have to be flexible,'' he added.

''Kaala'' also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Taher Shabbir.

