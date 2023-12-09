Left Menu

TVS Motor unveils TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with dual channel ABS at Rs 1.34 lakh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:18 IST
Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has launched the TVS Apache 160 4V motorcycle equipped with Dual Channel ABS and Voice Assist, widening its product portfolio.

The new bike, priced at Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) was in line with TVS Motor's commitment to safety while experiencing the joy of riding a motorcycle.

The bike was launched at the third edition of TVS Motosoul - the flagship motorcycle festival by TVS Motor in Goa.

The occasion also marked the extension of TVS Motor and Petronas' collaboration for the next season.

''The focus of the partnership will also be on introducing co-branded merchandise that aligns with the values and identity of both the brands.'', a company statement said.

TVS Motor Company entered into a partnership with Petronas in 2022 and has completed two seasons with 80 per cent wins across different race formats.

The partnership would also focus on introducing co-branded merchandise.

''TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycle experiences aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. The event has stayed true to the TVS commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries.'' said company Head of Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly.

The new variant of TVS Apache would be available in two different color options -- lightening blue color and matte black color at a price of Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu), the statement said.

