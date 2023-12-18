Left Menu

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes announce engagement

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:32 IST
Pop singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes got engaged over the weekend after a little over a year of dating.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram. ''I'm still speechless... last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. ''Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby @angelokritikos @shutterstock,'' Lovato wrote in the post on Sunday.

In his post, Lutes said he is the ''luckiest man alive right now''. ''yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato @angelokritikos @shutterstock (sic)'' he wrote.

The duo first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato's song ''Substance'' and went public with their relationship in August of the same year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

