Latur man kills mother for not giving money to buy alcohol

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil on Friday night, he said. Accused Dnyaneshwar Nathrao Munde demanded money from his mother Sangeeta Nathrao Munde (40) to buy liquor but she refused.

In a fit of anger, the son picked up a crowbar and hit it on the head of his mother’s head, resulting in her death, he said. Dnyaneshwar locked the door of their home and fled. He was arrested a day later, the official added.

