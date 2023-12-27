Glen Powell on 'Twisters' spin-off: It's a completely original story

Hollywood star Glen Powell says his upcoming spin-off movie to blockbuster movie ''Twisters'' is a ''completely original story''.

''Minari'' maker Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L Smith. The movie will also feature Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The 1996 original, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, centered around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.

Powell, known for movies ''Everybody Wants Some!!'' and ''Top Gun: Maverick'', said he recently completed filming the new ''Twisters'' film, which is a standalone story.

''It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation.

''It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day. I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, 'That was one of my favourite movies growing up. That movie terrified me','' the 35-year-old actor said.

Powell recalled the advice he got from Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise when they were working on the 2022 hit ''Top Gun: Maverick'', which was a sequel to Cruise's 1986 movie ''Top Gun''.

''When I was working on 'Top Gun', Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, 'If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.' ''And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces,'' the actor said.

The new ''Twisters'' movie, backed by Universal and Amblin Entertainment, will also feature Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea and Daryl McCormack.

