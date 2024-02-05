Left Menu

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift ensures she is woman of the hour with stunning watch neckpiece

Pop sensation Taylor Swift turned heads with her stunning look at the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:59 IST
Taylor Swift (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

While pop sensation Taylor Swift set an all-time record at the Grammys this year, her sartorial style made sure that she was the woman of the time--down to the second! Swift became the first performer in history to win the 'Album of the Year,' Grammys prize four times.

The 'I Can See You' singer who bagged the prize for her album 'Midnights' chose to wear a diamond-accented choker necklace, featuring a vintage watch that appeared to be set to midnight, according to People magazine. At the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony on Monday, the singer-songwriter accepted her 13th Grammy for 'Best Pop Vocal' album for her newly dropped album "Midnights".

Swift paired the timepiece choker necklace, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, whose clients include Pharrell Williams and Beyonce, with layers of diamonds by Schwartz totaling 300 carats. The hitmaker chose to don a show-stopping black-and-white look featuring a strapless Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, worn with black opera gloves, People magazine reported. The pop-sensation kept her hair swept to the side in textured waves and completed the look with red lipstick.

The statement jewellery soon began to trend on social media with exited chatter from users. The 'Anti-Hero' artist won over Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Ed Sheeran's - (Subtract).

With her 13th Grammy win, Swift also announced her new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department' which will be out on April 19. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," as per PEOPLE.

She added, "It's called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

