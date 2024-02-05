Left Menu

Canadian singer Celine Dion was seen attending the 2024 Grammy Awards amid her ongoing health issues. The 55-year-old pop icon made a rare public appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, to present the award.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:27 IST
Grammys 2024: Celine Dion makes rare public appearance amid her ongoing health issues
Celine Dion (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Canadian singer Celine Dion was seen attending the 2024 Grammy Awards amid her ongoing health issues. The 55-year-old pop icon made a rare public appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to present a award. Dion took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present Album of the Year, an accolade she had received 27 years ago, reported People. The five-time Grammy winner, who was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, was greeted by a standing ovation from the star-filled crowd.

"Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," she said. Before announcing the nominees, Dion told the crowd to "never take for granted" the joy music brings. The award was then given to Taylor Swift. Dion has been a favourite of the Recording Academy for decades. The Canadian singer has won five Grammys, her first being in 1992, and has been nominated 16 times in total.

Dion's appearance at the awards ceremony marked her first public appearance since attending a hockey game in Las Vegas between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens in November last year. The sporting event was her first public appearance in three and a half years. Although it was a rare sighting for the music legend, she took the opportunity to perform. According to People, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer first revealed to fans that she had been with a rare neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms in late 2022. At the time, she shared what she had been going through in a moving video posted to Instagram in late 2022 in which she explained the condition and that it meant she would have to postpone her tour dates.

As per the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, the condition affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. "Patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves," they say, adding that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include symptoms like "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones." As the songstress had to make the tough decision in May 2023 to cancel tour dates for the foreseeable future, she has since revealed that she'll be sharing an intimate documentary with fans about her recent challenges. The project titled I Am: Celine Dion will be directed by Oscar-nominated documentarian Irene Taylor and released on Amazon Prime Video sometime later this year, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

