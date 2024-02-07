Dave Franco, Alison Brie to feature in horror film 'Together'

Left Menu

Hollywood actor-couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are set star together in an upcoming horror film.Titled Together, the movie will be directed by debutant writer-director Michael Shanks, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the movie is based around co-dependency and will be told in a unique way.Franco and Brie, who tied the knot in 2017, most recently collaborated for romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know, which was released in 2023.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 12:33 IST
Franco and Brie, who tied the knot in 2017, most recently collaborated for romantic comedy ''Somebody I Used to Know'', which was released in 2023. The duo also starred together in "The Little Hours" and "The Disaster Artist" in 2017 as well as ''The Rental'' (2020), which marked Franco's directorial debut.

They will also produce ''Together'' along with Picturestart, Tango, 1.21 and Princess Pictures. Franco recently starred alongside Kristen Stewart in studio A24's "Love Lies Bleeding", which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Brie will be next seen in American streamer Peacock's limited series "Apples Never Fall", also starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Jake Lacy.

