'Indian Police Force': Romantic track 'Koi Aayat' from Sidharth Malhotra's web series out now

Makers of the recently released web series 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday unveiled a romantic track 'Koi Aayat' featuring Mayyank Tanndon and Vaidehi Parashurami.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:09 IST
Koi Aayat (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the recently released web series 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday unveiled a romantic track 'Koi Aayat' featuring Mayyank Tanndon and Vaidehi Parashurami. The romantic track serves as the perfect tune for basking in the essence of love this Valentine's week. Composed by Abhishek Arora and Ananya Purkayastha, with lyrics penned by Manoj Yadav, this mesmerizing melody is sung by Sukanya Purkayasth in her soulful voice.

'Koi Aayat' is a heartwarming song that captures the love story of Haider (Mayyank Tanndon) and Nafeesa (Vaidehi Parashurami). With its soothing Sufi tune and poetic lyrics, the romantic song excellently portrays the connection shared by the couple, and it also traces their journey - from young romance to a fruitful marriage. Mayyank portrayed the negative role in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'.

The show, also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and received good responses from the fans. The series pays tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

