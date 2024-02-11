"Him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions," says Christopher Nolan about Robert Downey Jr.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has all the praises for his 'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr., reported Deadline. Nolan was very enthusiastic about Downey Jr.'s portrayal of 'Iron Man', which boosted the Marvel Universe due to Downey Jr.'s inexhaustible charm.

"I've always wanted to work with him. I've always seen that in his work," Nolan said. "And he has such charisma as Tony Stark. Him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that's ever been made in the history of the movie business." Despite his acting abilities, Downey Jr. connects with audiences by allowing others to shine, according to Nolan.

"You're looking for some kind of generosity. He has this incredible generosity of spirit. It means when he's in a scene with other people he's making sure they are all doing their best, that they are all able to bring their best to the table. He's helping them clarify those emotional connections." According to Deadline, it wasn't always such a love connection between Downey Jr. and Nolan. Downey Jr. recalled meeting Nolan about playing Scarecrow in 2005's 'Batman Begins'. The actor made his comments during a Q&A with the audience following a screening of 'Oppenheimer' at the Aero Theater in Los Angeles.

"I remember meeting for tea, and I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's leaning in on this interview.' And he was polite and all that, but I mean, you know, you can tell when someone is kind of like, 'It's not gonna go your way.'" The role of Dr Jonathan Crane, the 'Scarecrow', would ultimately go to Downey Jr.'s Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy. (ANI)

