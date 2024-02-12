Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar reveal face of their daughter, see pics

Couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar has finally revealed their daughter Navya's face. On Monday, Rahul and Disha were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their little one. The two happily posed for the paps and made them capture the pictures of Navya.

In the videos doing the rounds, Disha can be seen holding Navya in her arms. The little one looked adorable in printed onesie. Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

The two were blessed with Navya on September 20, 2023. In an official statement, Rahul shared the good news along with an animated image featuring a baby elephant adorned with a pink bib, announcing, 'It's a girl.' Rahul expressed his gratitude and joyfully shared, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain! We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!"

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)