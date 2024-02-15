Left Menu

'Breaking Barriers: Unveiling the Inspiring Journey of 'Rukhmabai', India's Pioneering Female Doctor'

15-02-2024
A new book on the life of Rukhmabai, a child bride who went on to become one of India's pioneering women doctors, hit the stands on Thursday, announced publishing house PanMacmillan India.

The book, written by academic and writer Sudhir Chandra, claims to shed new light on the ''extraordinary but little-known life of the rebel-doctor'' who dared to challenge the norms of her time and left behind a formidable legacy.

Born in 1864, Rukhmabai was denied formal education and wedded off at 11 years of age to the 19-year-old Dadaji Bhikaji. She refused to live with him and was dragged into a vexatious legal suit for the 'restitution of conjugal rights' -- the fight against which led to the age of consent being revised from 10 to 12 years.

''The book is an authoritative biography of an overlooked Indian feminist icon from the 19th century. It details the journey of a child bride who took on the patriarchy and emerged one of India's early women doctors,'' read the description of the book.

The book recounts the tremendous media coverage generated by the case, Queen Victoria's subsequent support for Rukhmabai, which made her into a public figure in the UK, and her return to India to take up a quiet life of dedicated medical practice.

Studying at the London School of Medicine for Women and qualifying to be a doctor in 1894, she returned to India as a celebrity but chose a simple life of service through medical practice.

In India, she led hospitals in Surat and Rajkot through two pandemics, performing daring surgeries, awakening women across classes and inspiring them to openly seek medical treatment.

Chandra's previously authored books include ''Gandhi: An Impossible Possibility'' (2017), ''Enslaved Daughters: Colonialism, Law and Women's Rights'' (2008) and ''Continuing Dilemmas: Understanding Social Consciousness'' (2002).

