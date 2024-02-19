To Be Presented By Meit Shah, 'Umrao Jaan' Will Be Staged As A Grand Musical In North America

'Umrao Jaan' (1981) is a cult classic film which is still remembered for Khayyam Sahab's immortal music and Shahryar's finest lyrics of all time. As the film was based on the novel written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa, musical play 'Umrao Rao' is too based on the same novel. The musical play is being directed by Rajeev Goswami. It is interesting to note that the melodious music of Khayyam's 'Umrao Jaan' will be recreated by the famous music duo Salim-Sulemaan. The musical 'Umrao Jaan' is presented by Meit Shah of Blue Wave Events who is excited to present 'Umrao Jaan' in the grandest possible manner.

Notably, as a stage musical 'Umrao Jaan' can be witnessed by Indian audiences in the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai on 9th March and 17th March respectively. Later, it will be staged in many cities of America. In the first leg of the tour, multiple shows would be held in many cities of America. Musical 'Umrao Jaan' can be watched in New Jersey on 12th and 13th April, in Philadelphia on 19th and 20 April, in Dallas on 26rh and 27th April, in Raleigh on 03rd and 04 May, in Boston on 11rh and 12th May, in Chicago on 19th and 20th May, in Houston on 24th and 25th May and in Washington DC on 31st May and 01st June.

Expressing his thought on adapting and presenting 'Umrao Jaan' as a stage musical, Meit Shah excitedly said, ''Umrao Jaan is one of my favourite films. While growing up, when I watched it for the first time, I was totally mesmerized not only for how the life of a courtesan was presented so beautifully on screen, but also because of the unforgettable songs of Shahryar and music by Khayyam Sahab. Even after 4 decades of its release, the melodious songs of the films are still remembered and sung by music lovers all across the world. I am really grateful that I got the opportunity to present it in a new way and that too as a grand musical show. I am sure that when you watch it live, it will evoke all your memories of cinematic experience of watching Umrao Jaan on screen.'' Recently, Umrao Jaan Ada the musical was unveiled at Times Square in New York where Neetu Chandra (who plays Umrao) danced on the iconic Dil Cheez Kya Hai. The unveiling of Umrao Jaan the musical at Times Square was Meit's way of making a strong statement about his ambitious plan.

