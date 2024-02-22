Emily in Paris Season 4: High Fashion, High Drama, and a Trip to Italy?

The eagerly awaited Season 4 of Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris" is on the horizon, stirring excitement and speculation among fans worldwide. The official Instagram account for "Emily in Paris" has sparked the countdown, teasing what's to come. While the release date remains a closely guarded secret, Netflix has revealed that the series will commence filming in Italy and Paris starting January 15, 2024, adding a twist of Italian charm to Emily's adventures.

According to Variety, the end of strikes in the entertainment industry has sent studios, including Netflix, into a frenzy to meet tight schedules. With the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris imposing a filming blackout from June to September, "Emily in Paris" faces unique challenges. Traditionally filmed at the Cité du Cinema studios, the series must now find a new home due to Olympic bookings. A line producer involved in the project emphasized the competitive nature of securing locations in Paris, stating, "It’s first come, first served, so it’s a bit of a rat race right now."

Netflix's confirmation that production for Emily in Paris Season 4 kicked off on January 19, 2024, came with a delightful teaser: a photo of Lily Collins, script in hand, at the cast's table read. The caption, "BONJOUR SEASON FOUR 💗 Emily in Paris is back in production," sent fans into a frenzy. Lily Collins and Camille Razat were later spotted filming in Paris, hinting at exciting developments for their characters.

Lily Collins and Camille Razat on the set of 'Emily in Paris'. pic.twitter.com/voIR9QO3Xg — 21 (@21metgala) February 15, 2024

The ensemble cast, including Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and others, is expected to return, continuing the tangled web of relationships that has captivated audiences. The dramatic finale of Season 3 left many questions unanswered, particularly regarding Emily's relationships with Alfie and Gabriel. Lily Collins and series creator Darren Star have teased the complexities of these relationships, with Star suggesting that while Alfie's romantic involvement may be paused, his connection to the storyline remains vital.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, expressed his support for Emily's happiness, regardless of the romantic outcome. This sentiment resonates with fans who have grown to love the characters' intertwined lives.

While details about Emily in Paris Season 4 remain scarce, the anticipation builds for what promises to be another season of high fashion, dramatic twists, and the beautiful backdrop of Paris—and now, Italy. Fans are left wondering whether Season 4 will be the series' finale, but with no official word from Netflix, the future of "Emily in Paris" remains as intriguing as the city itself.

