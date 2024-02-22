Josh Brolin to star in Zach Cregger's horror thriller 'Weapons'

Actor Josh Brolin is in talks to appear in 'Weapons', the New Line horror thriller from 'Barbarian' director Zach Cregger, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The feature is Cregger's much-awaited 'Barbarian' follow-up, and it was supposed to be shot last year, but due to dual writer and actor strikes, the movie had to push its initial fall 2023 start of production. That sparked a disagreement with the project's prior actor, Pedro Pascal, whose timetable clashed with his commitment to 'Fantastic Four', which begins filming this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger wrote the top secret script for Weapons, which is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. The project also marks a reunion of the 'Barbarian' production crew. Cregger is producing alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Miri Yoon of Vertigo is also a producer.

If a settlement is reached, it will be a victory for the production. Brolin is renowned for being picky about subjects and filmmakers, and despite having worked on sci-fi and comic book films, he has never made a horror film. The actor next appears in Denis Villeneuve's star-packed sci-fi extravaganza Dune: Part Two, where he reprises his role of war master Gurney Halleck. Warner Bros. and Legendary open the movie on March 1. He also stars in Amazon's neo-Western sci-fi series Outer Range whose new season debuts in May. In addition to acting in the series, Brolin is exec producing and this season even directing an episode or two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

