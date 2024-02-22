Left Menu

Josh Brolin to star in Zach Cregger's horror thriller 'Weapons'

Actor Josh Brolin is in talks to appear in 'Weapons', the New Line horror thriller from 'Barbarian' director Zach Cregger,

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:46 IST
Josh Brolin to star in Zach Cregger's horror thriller 'Weapons'
Josh Brolin(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Josh Brolin is in talks to appear in 'Weapons', the New Line horror thriller from 'Barbarian' director Zach Cregger, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The feature is Cregger's much-awaited 'Barbarian' follow-up, and it was supposed to be shot last year, but due to dual writer and actor strikes, the movie had to push its initial fall 2023 start of production. That sparked a disagreement with the project's prior actor, Pedro Pascal, whose timetable clashed with his commitment to 'Fantastic Four', which begins filming this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger wrote the top secret script for Weapons, which is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. The project also marks a reunion of the 'Barbarian' production crew. Cregger is producing alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Miri Yoon of Vertigo is also a producer.

If a settlement is reached, it will be a victory for the production. Brolin is renowned for being picky about subjects and filmmakers, and despite having worked on sci-fi and comic book films, he has never made a horror film. The actor next appears in Denis Villeneuve's star-packed sci-fi extravaganza Dune: Part Two, where he reprises his role of war master Gurney Halleck. Warner Bros. and Legendary open the movie on March 1. He also stars in Amazon's neo-Western sci-fi series Outer Range whose new season debuts in May. In addition to acting in the series, Brolin is exec producing and this season even directing an episode or two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024