'Community' movie script is almost done, says creator Dan Harmon

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon quipped.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:03 IST
'Community' visual (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Dan Harmon, the creator of 'Community,' is inching closer to the finish line for the movie portion of his 'Six Seasons and a Movie' prophecy. Following up on former 'Community' member Donald Glover's recent claim that a script is already in the works, Harmon told Variety that it was nearly right.

Harmon said he's "almost done" writing the script for the highly anticipated feature, which will debut on NBCU's Peacock streaming service. "I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon quipped.

"What can I tell you about it -- it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done." Variety reported that last month, Donald Glover told Entertainment Tonight that "the script--literally, I was texting today--I was told that the script was done." It turns out he was messaging Harmon and was almost correct.

When reflecting on his writing process thus far, Harmon stated that while he has been 'very excited' about it, it has caused him to have good, nervous breakdowns that have made him cry when thinking about the show and its characters. "I've been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that's a good thing because I'm having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It's gonna be awesome," Harmon said. "I'm like, 'Why am I crying about these characters?'"

Harmon is co-writing the script with Andrew Guest, and the film will star original cast members Glover (as Troy Barnes), Alison Brie (as Annie Edison), Gillian Jacobs (as Britta Perry), Joel McHale (as Jeff Winger), Ken Jeong (as Ben Chang), The film's production will now fulfil the show's promise of "Six Seasons and a Movie," a cheeky line from the series' early seasons that has since ignited a passionate fan movement for the film.

Peacock and Sony Pictures TV, which jointly announced the greenlight in September, described the negotiations for Peacock to secure the movie as heavily competitive. As part of the agreement, Peacock has gained non-exclusive rights to the entire six-season "Community" collection, which is already available on Netflix and Hulu.

McHale is also an executive producer on the Peacock-exclusive picture, with Harmon, Guest, Russ Krasnoff, and Gary Foster. The sitcom follows a varied group of students at a community college as they negotiate strange circumstances and establish unexpected connections. 'Community' aired on NBC for five of its six seasons, with the finale appearing on Yahoo! Screen, a short-lived streaming service. (ANI)

