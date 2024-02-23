Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon look stylish in air hostess avatars in 'Crew' first look posters

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready to "take off" with 'Crew'. On Friday, the trio shared their first look posters from their upcoming film 'Crew'.

The posters show Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as stylish air hostesses. Dressed in red uniform, the three looked as stunning as ever. Sharing the posters, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

The first look posters garnered a lot of likes and comments on social media. "Wow...they look so good," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait to see this film," another one wrote. "How dare you! Tumhara koi haq nahi Banta tum itni khubsurat lago," Kareena's fan commented.

On February 2, the makers also unveiled the film's teaser. The teaser video commenced with a voiceover of a pilot extending a warm welcome to the passengers on the flight. He can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)."

Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of 'Crew', which is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)