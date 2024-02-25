Left Menu

Filmmaker Sahani passes away in Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker and academic Kumar Sahani passed away at a city hospital after battling prolonged old age-related illness, authorities said. He was 83.

Sahani was admitted to AMRI Dhakuria on February 18, and his condition gradually worsened in the following days, according to a hospital official. Initially diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection, hypertension, and sepsis, he was placed in the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, his health continued to decline, with decreased urine output, leading to his death around 10:25 pm on Saturday, the official added.

A protege of the legendary director Hrithik Ghatak, Sahani was born in 1940 and pursued film studies at the Pune Film Institute (FTII). In 1969, he had the opportunity to intern under the famous French director Robert Bresson for the film 'A Gentle Creature'.

Throughout his career, Sahani achieved numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Critics Awards for Best Film in 1972, 1990, and 1991. He also received the International Film Festival of Rotterdam - FIPRESCI Award in 1990 and the Prince Claus Award in 1998, solidifying his reputation as a distinguished figure in the world of cinema.

