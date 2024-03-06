Song Joong Ki Reflects on ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ Amid Mixed Reviews

In a candid encounter with the media, renowned actor Song Joong Ki delved into the array of reactions to his latest cinematic venture, "My Name is Loh Kiwan." The film, which debuted on Netflix on the 1st, has garnered both acclaim and scrutiny, occupying the third spot in Netflix's global Top 10 non-English films merely days after its release.

During an interview at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Song shared his thoughts on the film's reception. He portrays 'Giwan,' a North Korean defector who embarks on a poignant journey in Belgium, seeking a fresh start. "I didn't foresee the mixed responses," Song admitted, revealing his deep personal connection and satisfaction with the role and the film at large.

The actor disclosed his proactive approach in gauging public opinion, expressing that he spent a restless night scrolling through English reviews and YouTube critiques. This engagement reflects his commitment to understanding the audience's pulse, whether the feedback is favorable or not.

"My Name is Loh Kiwan" has been critiqued for its narrative choices, particularly the development of a romantic subplot that some viewers found unconvincing given the protagonist's turbulent backstory. Song addressed these critiques with understanding and patience, acknowledging the divided opinions. He expressed hope that detractors might, over time, come to appreciate the film's depth, just as he has. "It's beyond my control if viewers still can't empathize after giving it a chance," he remarked, likening the release of the film to "letting go of my child."

Song Joong Ki 's journey with "My Name is Loh Kiwan" has been marked by introspection and a nuanced evolution in perspective. Initially hesitant, Song had previously turned down the project, concerned by its portrayal of love amid hardship—a theme he found challenging to embrace. However, upon revisiting the script years later, his viewpoint shifted, recognizing the narrative's exploration of love as a fundamental human experience, transcending mere survival.

The film narrates the intertwined destinies of Kiwan and 'Marie,' a woman grappling with her own existential crises. Together, they navigate the complexities of loss, love, and the quest for meaning. Song's co-star, Choi Sung-eun, plays Marie, marking their first collaboration as lead actors in this deeply moving tale.

Despite the spectrum of reactions, Song Joong Ki remains philosophically reflective about the film's impact. He hopes that "My Name is Loh Kiwan" will endure not as a fleeting moment in cinematic history but as a resonant and meaningful experience for viewers worldwide. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix, inviting audiences to engage with its poignant themes and performances.