PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 11:09 IST
Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' titled 'The Last Dance', to release in October
Tom Hardy Image Credit: Wikipedia
The third part of Tom Hardy-led ''Venom'' franchise has been titled ''Venom: The Last Dance''.

In the threequel, Hardy is reprising his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies -- ''Venom'' (2018) and ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'' (2021).

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has moved up the film’s release date from November 8 to October 25.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, has written and directed the third part. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

''Venom: The Last Dance'' will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

The movie is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

