Foreigners celebrate Holi with enthusiasm at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh

Ahead of the Holi festival, Rishikesh had a lively celebration on March 25.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:01 IST
Foreigners celebrating Holi at Rishikesh (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Holi festival, Rishikesh had a lively celebration on Thursday. After the conclusion of the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, yogis from 75 countries along with saints and locals attended the vibrant Holi celebration.

The event was also attended by renowned artists like MC Yogi and Shivmani. Key figures including Patanjali Yogpeeth Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, were also present at the event highlighting the need for eco-friendly Holi celebrations.

President of Parmarth Niketan Swami Chidanand Saraswati, spoke about unity, expressing joy at the international participants' enthusiasm for both the festival of colours and the spirit of yoga. Foreign devotees also shared their happiness about the lively celebration, complimenting India for its beauty and impressive festivals.

While speaking to ANI, a foreign devotee said, "For the past seven days, people from all over the world have been practising yoga together, gaining knowledge, listening to spiritual discourses, performing rituals, and today, everyone played Holi together, and then took a dip in the Ganges." While speaking about the importance of these activities, she added, "This is not just about having fun. The point is, while conflicts and separations are happening all over the world, with different countries, different colours, and different races, when all these people are holding each other's hands, playing Holi, dancing, and taking a dip in the Ganges together, so that stays with us."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

