"Family is the greatest bond...": Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on his blog is all about his love for his family members. From extending greetings to his daughter Shweta and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda to talking about family love, Big B poured his heart out in the post.

"A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the 'progress reports' .. Birthdays galore .. Shweta , the first born, and Nikhil her husband .. within a day of each other nd the bringing in of the GOLDEN age -50 years," he wrote. "At Prateeksha , she was brought to the home , our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old .. and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings .. LIFE IS A WONDER ..Children and grandchildren all together ..Family is the greatest bond .. of love togetherness and the joys of each other .. may it ever be in lasting .... and the family at the GOJ .. ? they are supreme," he added.

He also dropped pictures from his weekly Sunday ritual. In the pictures, he can be seen happily greeting fans outside Jalsa. Abhishek Bachchan also made a special appearance. Big B was recently spotted cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai's Indian Street Premier League final match against Tigers of Kolkata at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Big B is associated with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai. The ISPL is India's tennis ball T10 cricket tournament.Big B's team 'Majhi Mumbai' lost the final game to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tigers of Kolkata. Hours after attending the match, Amitabh Bachchan posted a motivational post for the Majhi Mumbai team."A loss in the FINALS .. at the ISPL .. sad but on the day the other team played a better game .. so we resolve that the next season of the game we shall endeavour with greater effort and WIN ..The FIGHT is more valuable when defeat has been initiated , for when there is no defeat .. victory shall never be highlighted .. you have to win against an opposition , else how does one register a win ..So we give the credit to the opposition .. it is their due .. resolve our spirits and prepare for the next fight ..Maybe the presence and the encouragement , like the game before could have enthused them .. but just not our day .. we take it on the chin and get ready to punch back soon," he wrote.

"However .. the spirit of sportsmanship should never be overshadowed by defeat .. and the grace shown by Abhishek in meeting all the players soon after the game was over was hugely appreciated .. not just our team but congratulated the Kolkata team as well," Big B added. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. (ANI)

