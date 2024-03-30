Left Menu

Kerala Governor, Speaker extend Easter greetings

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 13:24 IST
Kerala Governor, Speaker extend Easter greetings
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Speaker A N Shamseer on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter, and wished that the celebration will enrich the minds with ''empathy and forgiveness'' and give people the courage to move forward.

Khan hoped that Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, will also inspire people to dedicate themselves to the service of the weak and the destitute.

''I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the blessed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

''May the celebration of Easter enrich our minds with empathy and forgiveness and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and the destitute in a spirit of oneness,'' he said in his message.

Shamseer, in his greetings, said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ after great sufferings and sacrifices gives people the courage and hope to move forward.

''The beauty of sharing is what makes every celebration great,'' he said.

Easter marks the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection.

