President Murmu greets people on Odisha Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on Odisha Day, and said the resilient people of the state have made great contribution to the development of Odisha and the country. The resilient people of this state have made great contribution in the development of Odisha and the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:18 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on Odisha Day, and said the resilient people of the state have made great contribution to the development of Odisha and the country. Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936. The state was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

''Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contribution in the development of Odisha and the country. ''Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity!'' she said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

