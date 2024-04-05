Serendipity Arts Festival announces curators and launch of Delhi edition in October

Musician Bickram Ghosh and dancer Geeta Chandran are among the artists who have joined hands to curate the ninth edition of Serendipity Arts Festival, the organisers have said.

The Serendipity Arts Foundation will also be launching the Delhi edition of the festival in October with details to be confirmed in the coming weeks. The curators at the festival will be tasked with investigating the possibilities of ''marrying varied art forms together, pushing their creative boundaries and bringing inclusivity and diversity to the heart of their curatorial ideation''. The curators for the Visual Arts section this year are Veeranganakumari Solanki and artist duo Thukral & Tagra, who are known for exploring socio-economic landscape through the lens of experiential activities and public engagement.

The Music section will be curated by percussionist Ghosh and keyboard player Zubin Balaporia, Elizabeth Yorke and Anusha Murthy of Edible Issues will be bringing their knowledge in sustainable food systems to her curatorial framework in the Culinary Arts section. Artist Sandeep Sangaru will be continuing his exploration on sustainability with a focus on Ladakh, whereas Ceramic artist Kristine Michael will be looking at ceramics and glass as an area focus in the Craft section.

The Dance section will be curated by Bharatanatyam dancer Chandran with Jayachandran Palazhy of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts.

Writer, poet and disability campaigner Salil Chaturvedi will be exploring and identifying the ways to improve Accessibility at the festival.

''We welcome the 2024 curators on board to co-create and explore the possibilities of investigating how varied forms of art can come together. The festival offers them absolute support to push their creative boundaries and showcase projects they might have always wanted to develop but never found support. ''At Serendipity, we believe art holds immense power to have an impact on how people behave and think. And through inventive programming and curation we can initiate conversations that may have a larger impact on people," Sunil Kant Munjal, founder patron of the Serendipity Arts Foundation, said in a statement.

One of the highlights at this year's interdisciplinary art event, scheduled from December 15-22 in Panaji, Goa, will be an AI Lab that will act as an incubation centre for artists using technology and regenerative art as a tool to develop a new art language. The foundation has also announced its series of annual grants that are aimed at supporting young, emerging and distinct voices from diverse disciplines.

These grants are: Public Art Grant, Independent Music Production Grant, Enduring Traditions Grants, Handmade Heritage Grant, Craft Design and Development Grant, Folk Arts Mentorship Grant, Arts Journalism Grant, Food Matters Grant, and Serendipity Arles Grant 2023 -24.

