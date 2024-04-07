Fr Simiao Purificacao Fernandes appointed auxiliary bishop of Goa

Father Simiao Purificacao Fernandes has been appointed as the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, authorities said.

Fr Barry Cardoso, director of the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, a wing of the Goa Church, in a release said the appointment of Fr Fernandes was made public at the Vatican on Saturday.

Born in Chandor, Goa on December 21, 1967, Fr Fernandes was ordained a priest on May 10, 1993, after his seminary studies in the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol, he said.

He obtained a licentiate in sacred scripture at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome and a doctorate in biblical theology at the Jnana Deepa Pontifical Athenaeum in Pune, the release said.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman hails the appointment of Fr Fernandes as its auxiliary bishop.

