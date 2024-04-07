Left Menu

Andrew Scott on ‘Fleabag’ fans still watching the show: 'Do something better with your life'

Open the curtains and go outside, he added.Fleabag ended on April 8, 2019 on a tragic note for the star-crossed lovers.Previously, Scott said he would be more than willing to return as the Hot Priest if Waller-Bridge had anything planned.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 13:46 IST
Andrew Scott on ‘Fleabag’ fans still watching the show: 'Do something better with your life'
  • Country:
  • United States

Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching ''Fleabag'': ''Do something better with your life''.

It's been five years since the British dark comedy ended its two-season run and fans continue to miss the show from creator-writer-lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Scott joined season two of ''Fleabag'' as the Hot Priest, the love interest of Waller-Bridge's titular character.

Asked if he had something to say to fans still hung up on the series, Scott told Entertainment Weekly: "Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life." Calling it a ''great show'' whom ''we all love'', the Irish actor urged fans to move on.

''... Come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside," he added.

''Fleabag'' ended on April 8, 2019 on a tragic note for the star-crossed lovers.

Previously, Scott said he would be more than willing to return as the Hot Priest if Waller-Bridge had anything planned. Waller-Bridge had earlier said she may return to ''Fleabag'' after she turns 50 and has more life experiences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024