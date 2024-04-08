Hacks Season 3: From Cast Updates, Watching Guide and Plotline

After a pause of nearly two years, "Hacks" Season 3 is finally making its way back to Max. The delay was partly due to lead actress Jean Smart's heart surgery in February 2023 and further extended by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Fans can look forward to diving into a fresh batch of episodes that promise to deliver more of the show’s signature comedy and drama.

Hacks Season 3 Premiere and Viewing Guide

Hacks Season 3 is all set for a dynamic return to Max on May 2, bringing with it the much-loved mix of comedy and drama. This season, viewers can expect a slightly different airing schedule, with two episodes released weekly, leading up to the season finale on May 30. Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Episodes 1 & 2: Thursday, May 2

Episodes 3 & 4: Thursday, May 9

Episodes 5 & 6: Thursday, May 16

Episodes 7 & 8: Thursday, May 23

Episode 9 (Season Finale): Thursday, May 30

This approach ensures fans have ample time to savor the latest antics of their favorite characters over nearly a month of entertainment.

How to Watch

As a Max original series, Hacks Season 3 will be exclusively available on the streaming platform, Max. It’s important to note that the series won't be airing on HBO but solely on Max. For those looking to catch up on the series or dive into the new season, here are the subscription options available:

Ad-Supported Plan: For $9.99 a month, viewers can enjoy the series with occasional ad interruptions.

Ad-Free Plan: For a smoother viewing experience without ads, the plan is available at $15.99 a month.

Ultimate Ad-Free Plan: Priced at $19.99 a month, this option not only removes ads but also allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously, perfect for family or group viewing.

With these details in mind, fans can prepare to immerse themselves in the latest chapter of "Hacks," filled with laughter, drama, and the brilliant performances that have come to define the series.

Hacks Season 3 Cast: A Blend of Old and New

As Hacks gears up for its third season, the ensemble cast, led by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, returns to the screen to continue the compelling narrative of Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels. Their relationship, characterized by both conflict and camaraderie, remains central to the series' charm.

Jean Smart, celebrated for her roles in "Fargo" and "Legion," resumes her role as Deborah Vance, the legendary comedian. Hannah Einbinder, alongside Smart, brings to life the character of Ava Daniels, offering a fresh counterpoint to Vance's seasoned persona.

The show also welcomes back Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, the CEO managing Deborah’s business empire; Paul W. Downs as Jimmy, the agent for both Deborah and Ava, now promoted to a series regular; and Megan Stalter, who plays Jimmy’s assistant-turned-partner, Kayla, marking her transition to a main cast member.

The addition of new characters promises to enrich the narrative landscape. Kaitlin Olson joins as DJ, Deborah’s daughter, introducing new dynamics to explore. Christopher McDonald will portray Marty, the CEO of Palmetto Casino, while Mark Indelicato takes on the role of Damien, Deborah’s assistant. Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo also join as Deborah’s estate manager, Josefina, and Ava’s ex-girlfriend, Ruby, respectively, broadening the series' exploration of personal and professional entanglements.

Hacks Season 3's guest stars, including Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, and several others, are set to make memorable appearances, promising a season filled with unexpected developments and compelling story arcs.

Hacks Season 3 Plotline

In Hacks Season 2, we saw Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels reach a pivotal moment in their partnership. After successfully reinventing Deborah's stand-up routine, their collaboration led to a groundbreaking special, released through QVC, which skyrocketed Deborah's fame. However, the season ended with a twist: Deborah fired Ava, signaling it was time for her to forge her own path, despite their successful collaboration.

Hacks Season 3 picks up a year later, with Deborah enjoying the fruits of her labor and Ava exploring new opportunities in Los Angeles. The trailer teases an unexpected reunion between the two, suggesting that their journey together might not be over. As they navigate through awkward encounters, competitive games, and professional crossroads, Season 3 unfolds with humor, tension, and the exploration of their complex relationship. Set to premiere on Thursday, May 2, on Max, the new season promises more of the engaging storytelling and character development that fans love.

Hacks Season 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, May 2, on Max.