Munawar Faruqui reacts to endless Iftaar party invitations in Johnny Lever style

Social media sensation and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently reacted to endless Iftaar party invites.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:16 IST
Munawar Faruqui (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Social media sensation and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently reacted to endless Iftaar party invites. Taking to his Instagram, Munawar posted a video from the movie Baadshah featuring Johnny Lever always answering calls and delaying plans.

Munawar felt a connection to this meme and commented "Seriously" as he shared it on his Instagram story. Take a look

Munawar Faruqui was seen at Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftaar Party and also attended Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's cozy Iftaar gathering. Earlier in March, Mumbai police had detained and later released the standup comedian with 14 others for allegedly consuming tobacco-based hookah at a hookah bar in South Mumbai, the officials said.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. Faruqui hit the headlines in 2021 after he was arrested in Indore following a complaint from a BJP MLA's son who accused him of making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The arrest was met with heavy criticism and Faruqui was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail. (ANI)

