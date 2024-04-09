Left Menu

ED conducts raids at several locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with drug money laundering case involving former DMK member

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering investigation against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq. 25 premises in Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli were searched. Sadiq, a film producer, and director Ameer's premises were covered. Sadiq was arrested by the NCB last month for smuggling pseudoephedrine.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids in multiple cities in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering investigation against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and others, officials said.

As many as 25 premises in the state capital Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are being searched by ED officials, accompanied by an escort of central paramilitary forces, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Sadiq, who is also a producer of Tamil films, film director Ameer and some others are being covered, they said.

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The ED took cognisance of this NCB case and some other FIRs to file the money laundering case against Sadiq and others.

The NCB has said that Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some ''high-profile'' people and some instances of ''political funding'' were under its scanner.

Sadiq was expelled by the ruling DMK in February after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB.

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

