From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend 'Amar Singh Chamkila' screening

Several celebrities including Imtiaz Ali , Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Sehajpal, and many others attended the special screening of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:55 IST
Imtiaz Ali , Shabana Azmi (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Sehajpal, and many others attended the special screening of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi looked stunning as she arrived for the screening on April 8.

Pratik Sehajpal was also seen at the event Director Imtiaz Ali was also spotted during the special screening

Saiyami Kher looked beautiful in pant suit. YouTuber Bhuvan Bham was also present at the screening.

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in her black coat that she teamed up with matching trouser. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

