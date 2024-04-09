My Hero Academia Chapter 420 Predictions, Release Details and More

The Japanese manga series, My Hero Academia Chapter 420 will be released on Monday April 15, 2024 at 12 am JST. Last week's chapter can even be said to be one of the very best in the Final War Saga of the story. Now, Horikoshi will be looking to build on it and deliver a fitting conclusion to the last fight in the Final War Saga.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 Recap

In My Hero Academia Chapter 419, All For One criticizes Deku for the loss of Yoichi, while paradoxically thanking him for enabling his resurgence. He admits to orchestrating Shigaraki's life, revealing his role in the creation and corruption of Tenko Shimura into a villain through a complex manipulation involving Quirk removal and alteration. This confession casts All For One as the puppeteer behind Tenko's tragic path and sets the stage for a dire confrontation.

As MHA Chapter 419 unfolds, the spiritual and physical realms collide with Shigaraki's spirit disintegrating under All For One's control, while Deku faces the physical consequences of their battle, losing his arms to Decay. Despite his severe disability, Deku's determination to fight remains unshaken. However, just as All For One prepares to deliver a fatal blow, Deku's comrades, Hanta Sero, Mashirao Ojiro, and Rikido Sato, intervene, saving him from certain death. The chapter ends with the dramatic entrance of Shota Aizawa, who arrives just in time, adding a glimmer of hope to the escalating conflict.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 Preview

In My Hero Academia Chapter 420, readers can anticipate a pivotal battle involving All For One and the heroes. With Deku incapacitated, the responsibility to confront All For One falls on the heroes, including Aizawa and the recently arrived trio of Sero, Sato, and Ojiro. Aizawa will aim to neutralize All For One's power using his Erasure Quirk, while the others will seize this opportunity to weaken their formidable adversary in combat.

This encounter is expected to be intensely challenging, with the potential for significant casualties, reminiscent of All For One's devastating impact in previous battles. The heroes, especially the young aspirants from Class 1A, will be tested like never before against the backdrop of this dire confrontation.

Parallel to the brewing battle, Eri's role in the narrative is set to be significant in MHA Chapter 420. Her potential arrival on the battlefield could be a game-changer for Deku. Eri, possessing the Rewind Quirk, has a critical opportunity to heal Deku, allowing him to re-enter the fray.

MHA 420 might also delve into the backstory involving Shirakumo, Aizawa, and the utilization of Warpgate, offering insights into strategic developments and alliances formed to combat All For One. As the chapter unfolds, the focus on Eri and her decision to heal Deku underscores a pivotal moment of support, setting the stage for Deku's possible return to battle and the overarching mission to rescue Shigaraki from All For One's clutches, thereby aiming to end the cycle of villainy.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 Release Details

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2024 at 12 AM JST. The translated version of the chapter will likely be released on the same day as the original. To cater to global audiences, the release will be available at different times worldwide. Fans can read the new chapter on the official websites of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. The release schedule for different time zones and regions is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday April 15, 2024

